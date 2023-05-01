CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chairman Ellis along with district three commissioner Bobby Lockett held a press conference this afternoon discussing the next steps to fill that District 2 seat — changes will be coming as soon as May 12th.

That’s when the board will vote to fill the seat temporarily –

The remaining board members will fill the position by a majority vote. That interim commissioner will then take on the role until the vacated position can be filled by special election –

That election has to happen no sooner than 45 days after and no later than 90 days from the day the vacancy occurred.

The individual who wins then serves the remainder of the unexpired term.

Chairman Chester Ellis also reflected on the loss of a Savannah legend.

“Board of commissioners as well as the team Chatham are saddened by the passing of Commissioner Rivers,” said Ellis. “We send our condolences to the family. We’ve been in constant contact with the family. We all know that he was a legend here and his basketball skills as well as with the boys club. The passing of Commissioner Rivers and the passion he had for those who lived in the second district will always be with us.”

The date of the special election is still being determined by the Chatham County Board of Elections.