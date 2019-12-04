Live Now
Special effects coordinator for movie shot in Savannah convicted for illegally possessing explosive materials

Local News

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – According to the United States Department of Justice, Robert Christopher Bailey, 50, of Los Angeles, pled guilty to illegally possessing explosive materials.

According to court documents Bailey was working on the movie set The Poison Rose starring John Travolta and Morgan Freeman as a special effects and pyrotechnics coordinator. 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) conducted an investigation and determined Bailey was a person prohibited from possessing explosive materials.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, followed by a period of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

