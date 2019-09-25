‘Speak English’ Video of altercation at Savannah McDonald’s goes viral

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Social media users are outraged after a SCAD student shared a video of an incident that happened at a Savannah McDonald’s.

The video was posted to Twitter on Saturday night. The incident shown involves SCAD sophomore Cristina Riofrio and a customer at the McDonald’s on the corner of W Broughton and Jefferson Streets.

Riofrio said she and some friends were speaking in Spanish to each other, and a man got angry at them. She captured the altercation on video and tweeted it, and it quickly went viral.

In the video, a man can be seen and heard talking about how he has been living in the United States for years, and suggests that Riofrio immigrated to the country “on a f—— boat”.

The man is then shown raising his voice at Riofrio and telling her to “Shut up”. She then tells him that she is videoing him, and he says “Do it”.

She is then heard saying, “You’re a racist”, to which he replies, “I know I am”.

The man tells her to “Speak English” and Riofrio raises her voice at him and again calls him a racist, swearing as well.

The altercation eventually got the attention of other customers and employees, and at the end of the viral video, a McDonald’s employee is heard asking the man to leave.

“We aren’t going to have all that,” an employee can be heard saying.

The original video posted by Riofrio has been viewed nearly 2 million times on Twitter. It has over 14,000 retweets, more than 46,600 likes and 931 replies from other users as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday. It has been re-posted by multiple other Twitter users.

WSAV’s Alex Bozarjian sat down with Riofrio today. She’ll have the full story tonight on News 3 and right here on WSAV.com.