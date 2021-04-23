SPD’s End Gun Violence director resigns after 3 months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The head of the Savannah Police Department’s End Gun Violence program has stepped down.

News 3 has learned Dr. Gerard Tate gave his notice of resignation this week. He has held the position for less than three months.

The End Gun Violence program aims to address gun-related issues and gang violence in the city.

As the director, Tate has been responsible for engaging with the community and acquiring stakeholders to address issues leading to gun violence.

News 3 has reached out to SPD for comment on Tate’s departure.