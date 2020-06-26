SPD to resume public fingerprinting services in July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After temporarily discontinuing fingerprinting services due to COVID-19, the Savannah Police Department’s Forensics Unit is now scheduling appointments in preparation for their opening date of July 6.

Fingerprinting services will take place at their office located at 78 Ross Road, Monday through Thursday, by appointment only. Individuals can schedule an appointment by contacting the office at 912-651-6700, Option 5.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask and will have their temperature checked before entering the building.

A government-issued photo ID is required to process prints. There is no fee associated with this service, and FBI fingerprint cards are available if needed. Individuals must fill out an application in advance if seeking prints for an alcohol license.

If you need prints for a license to carry application, daycare licensing, elder care, or adoptions through the State of Georgia, contact the UPS store located at 1 Diamond Causeway at 912-303-0912 for more information.