SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has planned a scheduled road closure next week to follow up on an investigation.

On June 2, SPD will close MLK Boulevard between 36th and 38th streets and W. 37th Street between Montgomery and Burroughs streets from approximately 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Motorists are urged to plan to travel a different route while police investigate.