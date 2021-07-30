SPD: Thief steals car with 2-year-old twins inside; car recovered, twins safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) recovered a stolen car with two 2-years old inside Friday afternoon.

According to the SPD, the vehicle was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Bull Street around 2:20 p.m.

Police say the children were left in the running car when it was stolen.

Officers located the car ten minutes later at Barnard and Duffy streets. Both children were in the vehicle and were unharmed.

The thief had fled the scene. Officers continue to search the area for the suspect.

A description of the suspect was not available at the time of this report.

This is a developing story.