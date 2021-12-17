SPD: SUV overturns & hits bicyclist while trying to avoid skateboarder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit investigates a Friday morning crash on the Bay Street viaduct that resulted in serious injuries to a bicyclist.

Police say at 12:45 a.m. a skateboarder attempted to cross the roadway in front of an SUV traveling eastbound across the Bay Street viaduct.

Investigators say the SUV swerved to avoid striking the skateboarder. The SUV hit the west shoulder of the roadway and then rolled over.

Police say the SUV then struck bicyclist, Rudolph Viola, 43, of Pooler, as he was traveling westbound across the viaduct.

photo: Savannah Police Dept.

First responders rushed Viola to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators determined the skateboarder, Michael John Smith, 38, of Savannah was at fault for improperly crossing the roadway.

SPD continues to investigate.