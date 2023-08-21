SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Over the weekend the Savannah Police Department held a hiring expo, attracting candidates that wanted to find out if they have what it takes to become one of Savannah’s finest. Individual units were on hand to tell new recruits about different aspects of the job.

Members of the SWAT Team showed off entry gear including breaching shotguns, pepperball and grenade launchers, as well as distractionary devices like flash-bangs. The Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team, aka the bomb squad, went through the abilities of their REMOTEC F6A Andros and TALON Responder robots, as well as a Mobile Thermal Destruction Unit.

Other units include Mounted Police, K-9, Crisis Intervention, Hostage Negotiation, Emergency Preparedness, and a Dive Team.

The Savannah Police Department says a new recruit must serve as a patrol officer for one to two years before being eligible to join a specialized unit.