SPD seeks to locate two wanted subjects

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Southside Precinct ask the public for help locating two wanted subjects for unrelated crimes.

Police say Jessica James, 21, is wanted for a shoplifting incident that occurred at Kohl’s. She was last known to reside in the 2900 block of Hopkins Street.

Jessica James, 21

Police say Christopher Long, 39, who is homeless, is wanted for five counts of burglary due to the theft of televisions from multiple rooms while he was a guest at La Quinta Inn, 6805 Abercorn Street. Long may now have a long, black beard.

Christopher Long, 39

Anyone with information on either subject is asked to contact the Southside Precinct at (912) 351-3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

