SPD seeks suspects in armed robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask help identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery of a Habersham Street business on Tuesday.

Police say the robbery happened at Yia Yia’s Kitchen, 3113 Habersham St., around 4 p.m.

Two masked black males armed with guns entered the business and demanded money.

The suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and personal property from the victims.

The two men were last seen driving a dark green Kia Soul that had previously been reported stolen.

One of the subjects is described as a slim built black male who was wearing black pants, black shoes, a yellow traffic vest, a medical mask and gloves.

The other subject was described as a slim-built black male who was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, ball cap, a mask, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Tipsters can contact SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime. More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm