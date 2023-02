SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing 35-year-old man.

Bennie Miller was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 13400 block of Stillwood Dr. in the Windsor Forest area, according to SPD.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweater and a black baseball hat.

If you see him, SPD urges you to call 911.