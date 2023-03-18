WSAV-TV
by: Angel Colquitt
Posted: Mar 18, 2023 / 04:13 PM EDT
Updated: Mar 20, 2023 / 01:02 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A missing 13-year-old boy has been found safe.
The Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced Monday that Nykeem Jones had been located.
He was last seen on March 17.
