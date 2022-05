SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has requested the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Maya Dixon, 19, was last seen on May 7 around 7 p.m. at Memorial Hospital. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. Dixon is said to be wearing a brown shirt and jeans with her hair styled in a natural afro.

Police are asking the community to call 911 if you see Dixon.