SPD remembers Officer Anthony Christie on anniversary of his death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been three years since the death of Savannah Police Officer Anthony Christie.

The 37-year-old decorated war veteran died on May 25, 2018, after his patrol car was struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 16.

Tuesday, on the anniversary of his death, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) said several officers who worked with Christie took a trip to I-16 to place a new cross in his memory.

“Although it’s a painful reminder of a sudden and tragic loss, it’s also a reminder of a great husband, son, brother, and officer, and his faithful service,” SPD shared on Facebook.

Christie joined SPD in December 2015 and was officially sworn in May 2016. Prior to his law enforcement career, he served in the Navy for 13 years.