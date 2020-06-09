SPD receives 2 new K9 heat alarms as temperatures rise

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) received two K9 heat alarms for K9 cruisers from the Georgia Police K9 Foundation on Tuesday.

SPD says the two alarms will be put in SPD cruisers for K9 Sam and K9 Oscar, just in time for Georgia’s summer heat.

“This is an essential item for the department in ensuring the safety of our K9s,” Sgt. Eric Dukarski, of the SPD K9 Unit, said. “It’s that extra bit of security we have in ensuring that our K9s are safe in the vehicle in the Georgia heat, which can become deadly in a matter of minutes. This provides peace of mind for our officers in protecting their four-legged partners.”

Before receiving the new alarms, the K9 Unit had outdated systems that only worked within certain distance, SPD says.

The Ace K9 Heat Alarm System includes extra safety features. The handler is able to monitor the car’s temperature on his or her cell phone through an app. The system also send out and SOS text and calls the handler, canine sergeant or dispatcher if the temperature starts approaching unsafe conditions.

If it gets too warm, the system will also activate a horn honk, siren, and light bar, will roll down both back windows, and will active a fan.

SPD says each system is worth $1,200.

This is the second Ace K9 Heat Alarm System SPD has received. Last year, K9 Dooly and K9 Jas got the systems in their cruisers.

The Georgia Police K9 Foundation is a volunteer-based non-profit that raises awareness in the state of contributions made by police K9s. The foundation provides equipment to law enforcement agencies including bullet-proof vests, heat alarms and Narcan kits. It also assists in K9 retirement.