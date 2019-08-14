SPD now accepting applications for fall session Citizens Police Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is accepting applications for its fall session of the Citizens Police Academy.

The Citizens Police Academy is a six-week program that allows residents to informally interact with members of the police department and local criminal justice system. Participants will meet officers from each specialized unit within the department and hear from guest speakers.

Highlights of the program include a tour of the 911 center and SPD precincts, guest speakers from all specialized units, a traffic presentation and vehicle pullover simulation day, and self-defense and defensive tactics.

The class will begin on Sept. 26 and meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Classes meet at the Savannah Police Department Professional Development Center at 3401 Edwin St. Registration is $10, and cash and money orders are the only accepted forms of payment.

“We are pleased to be holding our second session of the Citizens Police Academy this year,” said Lt. Hiram Rivera, of the SPD Training Unit. “Our most recent participants said that it really gave them a better understanding of police duties and responsibilities while on patrol in Savannah and gave them a first-hand understanding of traffic stops from an officer’s perspective. We believe this course is a valuable experience for any Savannahian.”

To apply for the class, visit an SPD precinct or download an application online at www.savannahpd.org/outreach/#cpa. Applications must be both signed and notarized. Completed applications can be dropped off at any SPD precinct or at SPD Headquarters at 201 Habersham St. The application deadline is Sept. 20.

Graduates of the academy will receive a certificate of completion and will be eligible to apply for the Volunteers in Policing Program.