SPD: Missing 81-year-old man

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help locating a missing 81-year old man.

Police say Hubert Hunt was last seen leaving a residence on Castle Court around 7 a.m. Friday.

Hunt is 5’10” and 170 pounds.

He was wearing a camouflage baseball cap, glasses, a black jacket, red sweater, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police ask that if anyone sees Mr. Hunt to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories