SPD: Missing 81-year-old man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help locating a missing 81-year old man.
Police say Hubert Hunt was last seen leaving a residence on Castle Court around 7 a.m. Friday.
Hunt is 5’10” and 170 pounds.
He was wearing a camouflage baseball cap, glasses, a black jacket, red sweater, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Police ask that if anyone sees Mr. Hunt to call 911.
#SPDMissing: Hubert Hunt, 81, 5’10” and 170 pounds. He was last seen leaving a residence on Castle Court around 7 a.m. He was wearing a camouflage baseball cap, glasses, a black jacket, red sweater, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. If seen, please call 911! pic.twitter.com/DL37nwN9xo— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 1, 2020