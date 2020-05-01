SPD: Missing 81-year-old man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help locating a missing 81-year old man.

Police say Hubert Hunt was last seen leaving a residence on Castle Court around 7 a.m. Friday.

Hunt is 5’10” and 170 pounds.

He was wearing a camouflage baseball cap, glasses, a black jacket, red sweater, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police ask that if anyone sees Mr. Hunt to call 911.