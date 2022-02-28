SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department(SPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday morning.

SPD says just after 11 a.m., officers found a man near Lathrop Avenue and Richards Street with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators believe the shooting happened not far away on on Cope Street.

The man’s injuries were non-life threatening.

This is the second shooting SPD is investigating within 24 hours. If you have any information about the shooting, police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.