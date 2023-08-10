SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at KFC on W. Gwinnett Street.

Police say one woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the parking lot shooting. She was transported to Memorial Hospital.

According to Chief Lenny Gunther, this was not a random shooting. Police have identified an adult male suspect who they’re actively searching for.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 as more details emerge.