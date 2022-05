SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a suspicious incident on River Street, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

There is a heavy police presence on the scene. River Street between the Abercorn and Drayton ramps is currently closed to both vehicular and foot traffic.

There is no word on the cause of the closure.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 on-air and online for updates.