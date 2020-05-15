SPD honors fallen officers with police memorial video in lieu of in-person ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department released a police memorial video to honor fallen officers in lieu of an in-person ceremony on National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

SPD shared the following statement on Facebook Friday:

“Every year in May there is a solemn gathering outside of SPD headquarters at the Police Memorial statue. Officers from across Chatham County, officials from across the state, and family and friends of the 57 Savannah area officers whose names are engraved on the statue gather to honor those heroes for their lives and sacrifices.

This year, unfortunately, that ceremony was not able to take place due to social distancing, but that does not mean that those officers, their families and friends are not on our minds and hearts today. In order to show our love and appreciation, SPD decided to hold a mini ceremony, which we are sharing with you today, to show our love and respect to those heroes on National Peace Officer Memorial Day.

To the family and friends of these officers, we continue to keep you all in our minds and hearts today and every day. The loss of an officer who was taken too soon while serving his community is something you never get over. We are here for you!

We hope to have everyone back at the foot of the statue in 2021 collectively honoring these officers. Some officers had asked if it would be ok to leave flowers at the statue since there will not be a program this year, and our answer is, of course, yes!”

Savannah Police Department