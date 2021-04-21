SPD Chief releases statement on Chauvin verdict

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department (SPD) Chief Roy Minter released a statement Wednesday morning on the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Tuesday a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on on all counts of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Chief Minter said he believes the verdict can be a catalyst for change in the law enforcement profession. Three other former officers also face charges linked to Floyd’s death.

“I have and will continue to unequivocally condemn the actions of these former officers. ..” said Chief Minter.

Read the complete statement here: