SPD charges suspect for 2020 deadly shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrest a suspect in a 2020 deadly shooting on Draper Street.

SPD charged Dyanta Samuels, 24, for the murder of Kareem Smalls nearly one year after his fatal shooting.

On November 23, 2020, SPD officers responded to Gwinnett Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard for a vehicle crash with injuries and discovered Smalls in the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Smalls, also known as “Free Lunch Baby,” was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives determined that the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Draper Street.

SPD says a number of things contributed to Samuel’s arrest in the investigation, including multiple people coming forward with information..

Samuels was already in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center on charges in connection to a drug investigation from August.