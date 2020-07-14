SPD: Car crash claims life of Savannah man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police investigate a single vehicle crash that killed a Savannah man.

Police say the crash happened Monday evening on Old Coffee Bluff Road

Officers responded to the scene at Coffee Bluff Road at Old Coffee Bluff Road around 7:00 p.m. and discovered a Toyota Camry had crashed into a utility pole.

Investigators say the driver, Delaion Woodbury, 24, was traveling northbound when he took the curve on Old Coffee Bluff Road too fast.

The Camry went off of the road and crossed into the southbound lane.

Police say Woodbury overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle.

The Camry then crashed into the utility pole.

Woodbury died as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.