SPD assistant chief picked for Bluffton job

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s assistant police chief is heading to Bluffton.

Town Manager Marc Orlando announced Wednesday that Stephenie Price has been chosen to serve as Bluffton’s next chief.

“Stephenie’s combined depth of law enforcement experience and knowledge of our region is why she is the perfect choice for Bluffton,” Orlando stated. “Throughout Stephenie’s career, she has built a strong reputation for responsiveness, accountability, and innovation.”

Price is set to be sworn in on Monday, Oct. 12.

Scott Chandler has served as interim chief during the search for a replacement, following Christopher Chapman’s resignation. Chandler will assist Price in her transition to the new role.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said he received word of Price’s departure Wednesday morning.

“Like many of you I will definitely miss her strong work ethic, infectious positive attitude and that bright smile,” he shared in a statement to his staff.

“Please join me in congratulating Stephenie on this new and exciting opportunity,” he added.

Price will remain at SPD for two more weeks.

“I am very humbled and proud to be chosen as Bluffton’s new police chief,” she said. “I am very impressed with Bluffton’s high level of community pride. I am also very excited to meet residents and listen to their needs and concerns while preparing the department for the future to meet those needs and concerns.”