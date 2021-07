SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asked the public for help locating missing man, James Leon Ford, 87.

Police say Ford was last seen around midnight July 26 on Wilmer Dr and was possibly driving in the King George Blvd area on July 27.

Ford drives a white 2016 Kia Rio with GA tag ELR391.

Ford stands 5’9”, weighs 167 lbs and has white/grey hair.

Police ask if anyone sees Ford to call 911.