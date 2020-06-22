SPD asks for help locating missing 13-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department asks the public for help locating a missing 13-year-old.

Police say Aleia Tolbert was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 11500 block of Abercorn Street.

Aleia was wearing a white shirt, blue capris and leopard-print Crocs.

Aleia is approximately 5-foot tall and weighs 150 lbs.

Police say she is known to frequent the area around the Oglethorpe Mall and the 1100 block of W. 40th Street.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at (912) 651-6742.