SPD: Accident sends one to hospital, closes Jefferson at 43rd

photo: Savannah Police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police announced a morning accident at Jefferson and W. 43rd street sent one person to the hospital with a serious injury.

The Traffic Investigative Unit is on the scene.

Jefferson was closed at 43rd street for the investigation.

Police used a drone to document the scene of the crash.

