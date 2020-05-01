SPD: Accident sends one to hospital, closes Jefferson at 43rd

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police announced a morning accident at Jefferson and W. 43rd street sent one person to the hospital with a serious injury.
The Traffic Investigative Unit is on the scene.
Jefferson was closed at 43rd street for the investigation.
Police used a drone to document the scene of the crash.
#SPDsUAS Residents in the area of W 43rd and Jefferson May have seen or heard on of SPD’s Drones this morning. The drone was documenting the scene of a serious injury crash in the area. pic.twitter.com/9yqdDsMFsm— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 1, 2020