CAPE CANAVERAL, Fl. (WSAV) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral in the early morning hours on Friday. The rocket launched 53 Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

The mission marked the 12th launch for this Falcon 9’s first stage, tying a company reuse record. SpaceX has flown three different Falcon 9 boosters 12 times so far, according to space.com.

The rocket caused a space jellyfish effect to be seen across the sky in Florida, southeast Georgia and in the Lowcountry. A space jellyfish is a rocket launch-related phenomenon caused by sunlight reflecting off the high altitude rocket plume gases emitted by a launching rocket during morning or evening twilight.

Many people in our viewing area reported seeing the rocket fly over the sky around 5:45 a.m. Did you see it? Email your photos to us at pics@wsav.com.