Southwest Airlines celebrates 5 new direct flights out of Savannah Hilton Head

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Southwest Airlines celebrated bringing flights to Savannah Hilton Head International Airport Thursday with a ribbon cutting at the airport.

Southwest will offer five nonstop flights to some of the country’s largest cities.

The airline now offers local passengers direct flights to Baltimore, Houston, Dallas, Nashville and Chicago.

Officials have been trying to get Southwest here for almost 20 years. They say it’s opening up a brand new world that will benefit the business community and so many more.

Southwest is the ninth airline to serve passengers at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

Joe Marinelli with Visit Savannah says he hopes the new addition will bring tourists in and make flying out a lot easier for locals.

“The local community has to step up as well. They’ll only stay and grow if we fill those planes,” said Marinelli.

The airline hopes to expand this partnership and eventually add new direct routes.

They’re anticipating a huge bump in travel come the summertime.