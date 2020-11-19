Southwest Airlines announces start date & routes for Savannah/Hilton Head International

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Southwest Airlines announced five nonstop routes from Savannah/Hilton Head International (SAV) when the airline begins servicing the airport on March 11, 2021.
The announced nonstop flights include:
- Two daily to Baltimore/Washington
- One daily to Chicago (Midway)
- One daily to Nashville
- One daily to Houston (Hobby)
- One daily to Dallas (Love Field)
The Savannah Airport Commission announced in October Southwest Airlines’ plans to begin service at SAV.
Southwest will become the ninth airline to service at SAV.