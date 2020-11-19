Southwest Airlines announces start date & routes for Savannah/Hilton Head International

This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines Co. reports earnings Thursday, July 25. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Southwest Airlines announced five nonstop routes from Savannah/Hilton Head International (SAV) when the airline begins servicing the airport on March 11, 2021.

Related Content Southwest Airlines announces plans to come to Savannah/Hilton Head International

The announced nonstop flights include:

Two daily to Baltimore/Washington

One daily to Chicago (Midway)

One daily to Nashville

One daily to Houston (Hobby)

One daily to Dallas (Love Field)

The Savannah Airport Commission announced in October Southwest Airlines’ plans to begin service at SAV.

Southwest will become the ninth airline to service at SAV.