Southwest Airlines announce plans to come to Savannah/Hilton Head International

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Airport Commission announced Southwest Airlines has plans to begin service at Savannah/Hilton Head International (SAV) in 2021.

Southwest airlines has not announced a launch date or the destinations. Southwest says they will announce further details of routes and fares in the near future.

The addition of Southwest will become the ninth airline to service at SAV.

Savannah Airport Commission Director Greg Kelly expressed the Commission’s excitement in adding Southwest Airlines, “While we have accomplished a great deal in terms of our service over the past five years, there remained one big void in our market. Now that void will be filled.”

“We have invested a lot of time and effort into this over many years, and it is very rewarding to see the results of that effort come to fruition,” said airport commission Chairman Steve Green. “While we recognize the extreme challenges the airlines are currently facing, we are confident that Southwest will see the benefit of this decision by seeing and exceeding the passenger levels they need to be successful here. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”