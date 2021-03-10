Southern Poverty Law Center 2020 Election report: it was hard to vote and now states want to make it harder

SAVANNNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new report on November’s election from the Southern Poverty Law Center says state laws and covid 19 made it harder for many voters to safely cast a ballot, especially voters of color.

The report considered elections systems in the “Deep South” and says the issues pose a “serious threat to the integrity of our overall democratic system.”

Despite the obstacles, there was record voter turnout. But Margaret Huang, SPLC president and CEO said that doesn’t seem to have been celebrated by everyone.

“Sadly, some elected officials don’t see the historic turnout as a reason to celebrate our democracy, instead they see it as a reason to threaten our democracy with onerous laws that would make it harder to cast abstenee ballots, vote early or even stay regisered,” said Huang.

“States are proposing new legislation designed to make voting even more difficult,” she said. “They’re justifying these voter suppression proposals with new renditions of old lies about voter fraud.”

Republican lawmakers 40 states have proposed 253 laws that would change election procedures in those states, many saying that they are trying to restore confidence in the process.

Wade Henderson from the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human rights said lawmakers in Georgia have proposed 50 laws.

Georgia is the worst of the worse,” said Henderson. “Georgia lawmakers have proosed bills that seek to restrict access to the polls and would mainly affect voters of color and voters with disaiblities.”

Nancy Abudu, the Deputy Legal Director for SPLC said they’re “concerned that with restrictions on early voting and other opportunites that people are simply not gong to be able to vote.”

The report said throughout the election cycle there was disinformation about absentee voting and fraud.

It even outined concerns about the U.S. Postal Service and problems that developed in delivering absentee ballots. Huang said that at least 150,000 ballots were not have delivered on time and “may not have been counted.”

Huang and the others cited the need for what they say should be federal oversight and called for passage of two bills now being considered in Congress.