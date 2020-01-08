Southern Coast Heart Ball tickets on sale

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – Tickets are on sale for one of the Lowcountry’s biggest social events and fundraisers, the Southern Coast Heart Ball.

The black-tie, Miami-themed gala is being held Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa.

The event features dinner, auctions, testimonials, music and dancing. It helps raise money and awareness to change health outcomes as they relate to heart disease and stroke.

The American Heart Association has been hosting the ball for 23 years now. For tickets and information click here.