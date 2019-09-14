Southeast Georgia Health System to host RN hiring event in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Southeast Georgia Health System will host a RN hiring event on Wednesday.

The event will be Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center on the Brunswick campus at 2415 Parkwood Drive.

The Health System has opportunities for RNs, including long term care, maternity, medical/surgical, oncology, orthopedics, operating room, post surgical, telemetry and flex team.

A sign on bonus and a relocation reimbursement is available for eligible candidates.

At the hiring event, applicants can talk with Human Resources representatives and fill out applications to expedite the hiring process. Applicants should be sure to bring license verification and proof of ID.

Free valet parking and Smoothie King smoothies will be available. Applicants can also take a guided tour of the campus.

Reservations and walk-in appointments are available for the hiring event. For more information, call 912-466-3115 or email nurserecruiter@sghs.org.