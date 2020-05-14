South side apartment fire displaces eight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to an apartment fire Wednesday night in the 100 block of Woodhouse Lane.

Officials say firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames streaming from a four-unit apartment building.

SFD says a kitchen fire in a bottom apartment spread to the unit above.

Crews transported two residents to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials say the apartment where the fire originated and the unit above sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. The two other units in the building sustained moderate smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross has been requested to assist the displaced residents.