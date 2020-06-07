South Carolinians call for justice at peaceful protest on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A group gathered on Hilton Head Island Sunday evening to show support and call for change in response to the death of George Floyd.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Planning Committee organized a peaceful car parade “Driving for Justice” Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. Participants met at the Hilton Head High School parking lot and were escorted out to follow in a procession at 5:30 p.m.

People made signs speaking out against racism and demanding justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others.

After the parade, many gathered to keep showing their support into the evening. Speakers addressed the crowd, which was spread out across the grass.

The event is sponsored by the Lowcountry Diversity Council in cooperation with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and city officials.

Jessica Coombs is at the event and will have the full tonight on News 3 at 11 p.m.