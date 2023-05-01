COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Listen up, dog owners! The South Carolina Education Lottery wants to put your dog’s picture on a seasonal scratch-off ticket this fall.

South Carolina dog owners can submit a photo of their pup online for a chance to be featured on the $2 ‘Happy Pawlidays’ scratcher in October. The contest opens Monday, May 1 and closes Friday, May 12.

Lottery officials will then select 25 dog photos and the public will have five days to vote on their favorites. The six dogs with the most votes will be professionally photographed for the special ticket.

Credit: SC Education Lottery

Participants must be 18 years or older and a South Carolina resident. You can find the official contest rules here.

Players can win up to $30,000 on the scratch-off ticket which goes on sale Oct. 3.

Must be 18 or older and a South Carolina resident to participate in the photo contest. For official rules, photo guidelines and odds, visit sceducationlottery.com/happypawlidays. This contest is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Chewy. No purchase necessary to enter.