COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina lawmakers are considering a new tax, that some say is unfair to newcomers to the state.

It’s being called the “Yankee Tax”, affecting the thousands of people who want to come and live in the Palmetto State.

“South Carolina’s reputation is one of welcoming people from other states. Beautiful places smiling faces,” said State Senator Tom Davis.

But those smiles may come at a cost for folks who want to live and work in South Carolina.

The State Senate is debating the so-called “Yankee Tax” bill.

It would make any new resident pay two fees, for a driver’s license and car registration, for a total of $500, before they are able to get a driver’s license and car registrations

That would double the current fee on the books.

“I think we risk forfeiting that goodwill if we impose this sort of burden on people coming to our state,” said State Senator Tom Davis.

500,000 new residents coming to the state in the last decade alone, which would mean millions to counties.

But he is concerned about the cost in goodwill as well as dollars.

“I think it’s appropriate to have developers cover the cost associated with new construction,” said Davis. “But we already have a mechanism in place for that with impact fees. We already charge developers to pay for infrastructure costs, schools, fire, and police.”

On top of that, Beaufort County passed a penny “Greenspace Tax” just last year to help.

$100 million will be raised in 2 years. 60% of this will be paid for by visitors so the county can buy new undeveloped land and limit growth.

If we keep asking for more from the people who come here Davis eventually worries smiling faces may not be enough.

“Southern hospitality is a real thing and I think it is a tangible asset for South Carolina,” said Davis.

There is a possible amendment that would exclude active-duty military members who move to the state.

If approved by the House and Senate, it still wouldn’t be law yet. Each county would have to put the increased tax on the ballot and give voters the chance to approve or deny the proposal.