Work begins to turn SC racist store into racial harmony site

LAURENS. S.C. (AP) — Renovations are starting for an old theater in South Carolina that spent decades as a store that sold racist merchandise and a meeting spot for the Ku Klux Klan.

The Echo Project wants to rehabilitate the theater in Laurens and turn it into a community center and museum on racial reconciliation.

The Echo Theater is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Laurens, S. C. The Echo Project is working to renovate the building that once housed the racist Redneck Shop into a community center and racial reconciliation museum. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

The Rev. David Kennedy owns the theater now. A former Klan member sold it to him for $1,000 after Kennedy helped him get food and a place to stay.

But he let the Redneck Shop owner still lease his store.

FILE- In this, Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Rev. David Kennedy stands outside the Echo Theater holding a photo of his great uncle’s lynching, in Laurens, S.C. Kennedy has fought for civil rights in South Carolina for decades. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan, File)

Kennedy won a 15-year legal fight in 2012.

The Echo Project has raised $300,000 for the work.