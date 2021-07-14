Woman robbed CVS, changed clothes behind bush, dropped ID, police say

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Police arrested a woman after they say she robbed a CVS pharmacy.

Around 12:13 p.m. on Monday, officers were sent to CVS located at 601 Highway 17 North in reference to a possible shoplifting, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

When officers arrived, they were told a young-looking person wearing a hoodie and facemask went up to the pharmacy consultation counter and said they would like to fill a prescription, according to the report.

The young woman then handed the pharmacist a sheet of paper that said “bring out all the oxycodone this pharmacy owns or people are going to get hurt,” according to the report.

The pharmacist also told police the woman told them she had friends outside the store with weapons and that people would get hurt, according to police.

The pharmacist passed the note to another pharmacist who filled a brown bag with all of the pharmacy’s oxycodone, according to the report.

The woman then left the store and hid behind a bush to change clothes, according to police. One of the pharmacists followed her and grabbed the brown bag from the ground while the woman wasn’t paying attention, according to police.

The woman attempted to grab the bag back, but it ultimately tore open, throwing the pill bottles across the ground, according to police. The pharmacist was able to grab the woman and told her he would let her go if she left without issue, and that police were on the way, according to the report.

The woman agreed and ran away, dropping a small wallet which the pharmacist picked up and gave to police.

Inside the wallet officers were able to find three school IDs that belonged to Sara Dreischer, 18, according to the report. She was charged with strong-arm robbery and theft of a controlled substance.

Dreischer is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. As of 1:45 p.m., no bond information was available.