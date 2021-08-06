Woman ‘hamburglar’ wanted for cracking safe at SC Burger King while wearing uniform

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to catch a safe-cracking burglar dressed in a Burger King uniform.

The woman entered the Burger King on East Palmetto Street while it was closed at about 11:41 p.m. on July 27 with a key, dressed in a Burger King uniform and a black bandana. Restaurant operators confirm the suspect is not an employee of the business.

Once the woman was in the office of the fast-food restaurant, the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to open the safe, investigators said. She next appears to phone or text someone and then, referring to something written on a piece of paper, successfully opens the safe.

The burglar left with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items, but by watching the surveillance video she clearly took a large amount. She can be seen emptying more than one drawer of money into her backpack.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact FSCO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext 482 or submit a tip on the FCSO free app. You also can call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-274-6372. Your tip could earn you a cash award of up to $1,000.