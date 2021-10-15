Woman found dead in Greer home, homicide investigation underway

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who was found dead inside a home in Greer, S.C. Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to 122 Canebreak Drive and found a woman dead.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Christina Larain Parcell, 41, of Greer, who died of multiple stab wounds.

Parcell’s death is being ruled as a homicide.

People living in that neighborhood told WSPA News, they are shocked to hear what happened and are now on high alert.

“It’s terrible to think that somebody lost their life in this manner, it’s just awful,” Melissa Reich said who lives near where the homicide happened.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department told us, no one has been arrested in connection to this crime yet. However, they believe this is an isolated incident.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public who lives around the Canebrake Subdivision in Greer to check their surveillance systems, including ring doorbell cameras between the time period of 6:00am – 11:00am on todays date (October 13th) for any suspicious person or suspicious vehicles. Investigators request for anyone with information or relevant video footage to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.