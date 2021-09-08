Woman facing felony DUI charge after deadly Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman has been charged in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in the North Myrtle Beach area.

On Tuesday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that Nikki Anne Eddy, 46, of the Longs area is charged with ‘felony DUI – death results’ in connection with a crash that happened last week.

On Thursday, around 8 p.m., troopers say Eddy was driving east on Highway 90 near the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex when she crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle. That motorcyclist, Michael Allen from the Galivants Ferry area, died. He was 72 years old.

Eddy was released from jail on bond after spending about 28 hours behind bars. Her bond was set at $30,000, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.