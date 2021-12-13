Woman faces murder charge in incident that caused S.C. hospital lockdown

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Charges against a woman arrested after two people were shot near the MUSC Marion emergency department Thursday morning have been upgraded to murder, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deborah Michelle Anderson, 40, of Mullins, was served with warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after one of the people shot died after being flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston after the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Anderson had been charged with attempted murder after Thursday’s shooting on Highway 76 that also resulted in a second person showing up at MUSC Marion with a gunshot wound. That person was treated and released, deputies said.

The shooting prompted a precautionary lockdown at the hospital and the nearby Pee Dee Academy.

The name of the person who died has not been released. No information was immediately available about what led to the shooting. Additional charges are possible, the sheriff’s office said on Thursday.

Anderson is being held without bond at the Marion County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399.