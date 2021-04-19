Woman charged in hit-and-run death of teen walking to work

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A driver has been charged with hit-and-run causing death after an 18-year-old was found dead in a South Carolina parking lot.

Authorities say 24-year-old Casey Schinestuhl posted a picture of her shattered windshield on Facebook after the crash, saying she was in a wreck with a tractor trailer in Spartanburg.

But after news of Elijah Major’s death came out, authorities say Schinestuhl went to police with her father, turned herself in and talked to troopers about the collision.

Major was found dead about 7 a.m. Friday in a Spartanburg parking lot.

Investigators think he was killed about an hour before he was found.

Major’s mother said he was walking to work for exercise.