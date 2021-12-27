Woman charged following deadly DUI crash in Spartanburg Co.

WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged following a deadly DUI crash Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Lyndsay N. Stanton, 34, of Wellford, was charged with felony DUI with death.

The crash happened at 3:02 p.m. on Nazareth Road near Spartanburg Road.

Troopers said Stanton was driving a 2014 Dodge Durango heading east on Nazareth Road while the driver of a 2012 Ford Escape was traveling west on Nazareth Road.

According to highway patrol, Stanton traveled left of center and hit the Ford Escape head-on.

The driver of the Ford Escape was pronounced dead at the scene. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sara Ann Fernandez, 66, of Wellford.

Stanton was taken to hospital. The passenger in the Ford escape, who was Fernandez’s great granddaughter, was flown to the hospital.

The magistrate judge said for the two felony DUI charges Stanton is facing bond will not be set.

Stanton will be heading to circuit court.

For the possession with intent to distribute charge, a bond of $5,000 was set.

Both the victim and Stanton’s kids go to the same school. The judge also gave a no contact order for anyone from Stanton’s family to reach out to Fernandez’s family.