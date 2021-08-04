Woman charged after stabbing inside Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ Donuts

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a stabbing Tuesday afternoon at a Dunkin Donuts in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Nikema Cheatham was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the stabbing, according to police. She will have a bond hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The stabbing happened about 2:25 p.m. inside the Dunkin Donuts in the 3000 block of North Kings Highway, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

