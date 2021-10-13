Woman charged after shooting detention transport vehicle

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is now in custody after shooting into an unmarked Greenville County detention transport vehicle.

Tracy Dawn Burkhart was identified by a deputy of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office after she shot into the driver’s side window of a Ford Explorer at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

According to GSCO, Burkhart drove into the back parking lot of the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center, got out of her car, shot the window of the vehicle, got back in her car and drove away.

A deputy witnessed the incident and immediately followed Burkhart and initiated a traffic stop where they took Burkhart into custody.

During the traffic stop, the deputy found a firearm which is believed to be the one used in the incident.

GCSO said the motive is unclear, but Burkhart is charged with the unlawful carry of a firearm, malicious damage and trespassing.

She is currently at the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.